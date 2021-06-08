StockMarketWire.com - Brazil-focused miner Serabi Gold announced positive exploration drilling results from the Toucano zone at the Sao Domingos project.
Drilling on the zone had continued to successfully confirm depth and strike continuity of several of the high-grade lodes previously reported on 7 April, the company said.
Highlights included 3.75 metres at 7.95 grams per tonne of gold from 208.8 metres in one of the drill holes.
Sao Domingos lies to the west and along strike of Serabi's Sao Chico deposit. At 9:12am: [LON:SRB] Serabi Mining PLC share price was 0p at 83.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
