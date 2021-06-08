StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Intercede reported a rise in annual profit as jump in US revenue helped ease the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit was £1.1 million from £574,000 year-on-year as revenue increased 6% to £11.0 million.

'While the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted key markets in Europe and the Middle East, US revenues have increased by 14%,' the company said.




