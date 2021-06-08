StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Intercede reported a rise in annual profit as jump in US revenue helped ease the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit was £1.1 million from £574,000 year-on-year as revenue increased 6% to £11.0 million.
'While the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted key markets in Europe and the Middle East, US revenues have increased by 14%,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.