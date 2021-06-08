StockMarketWire.com - Equipment rental group Vp swung to a full-year loss as the pandemic weighed on sales, but said it had made a 'strong' start to the new financial year.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £2.3 million, compared to a year-on-year profit of £28.4 million, as revenue dropped 15% to £308.0 million.
Vp declared a final dividend of 25p per share, up from 22p year-on-year, which was paid as a special dividend.
Current-year trading was being supported by a positive market backdrop with the infrastructure sector poised for growth in the coming year, Vp said.
It added that the house building and construction sectors were showing signs of sustained improvement, with some good customer contract renewals.
