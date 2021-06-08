StockMarketWire.com - Craneware said it had raised gross proceeds of approximately £136.2 million through placing of shares at a discount.
The company issued 6,192,652 placing shares at a price of 2,200 pence per share, representing a 10.2% to the closing mid-market price of 2,450 pence a share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
