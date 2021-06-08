StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Kodal Minerals said its feasibility study for the mining licence application at its Bougouni lithium project in South Mali was accepted, inching the company closer to a fully permitted projected.
The company also received a request to pay the mining licence application fee, which 'is a very positive development and brings us significantly closer to a fully permitted project,' Kodal said.
'Kodal will pay the £135,000 application fee promptly to continue to advance the application process and maintain communication with the DNGM to monitor progress,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
