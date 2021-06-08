StockMarketWire.com - Driver group reported a fall in first-half profit as the pandemic disrupted activity.
For the six months ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit fell to £0.9 million from £1.3 million as revenue slipped 11% to £25 million.
Fee earner headcount decreased by 28 to 301.
The company restored its interim dividend, declaring a payment of 0.75 pence a share.
'Activity levels during April and May were broadly unchanged from those witnessed during the first half and while the pipeline of opportunities continues to build, the COVID impact on pipeline conversion timelines suggests that the prospects of a meaningful uptick during the remainder of the current financial year are now limited,' the company said.
