StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketWire.com Workday, an enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources has announced plans to deliver Workday Payroll for Australia and Germany.
The plan will leverage the company's core payroll foundation in the cloud to provide human capital management (HCM), time, absence, and a payroll solution in a single system.
Workday HCM will work cohesively with the Workday Payroll which helps customers make their payroll processes more efficient and accurate, and better support their compliance with regulatory laws and standard business practices in these markets. A single mobile app is also integrated with other worker environments and applications including intuitive self-service, and pay on-demand.
"Workday continues to be adopted by some of the largest organizations in Europe and Asia-Pacific, and now is the time to begin expanding our cloud payroll in these markets," said Adam Kovalevsky, general manager, Payroll, Workday.
"With Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany, customers will have the control, flexibility, and insight they need to seamlessly support compensation, benefits, and compliance changes while delivering an exceptional experience for their employees."
Early adopters of Workday Payroll for Australia and Workday Payroll for Germany are expected to begin deployments in calendar year 2023. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
