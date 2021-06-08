StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketWire.com Vow ASA has announced that it has secured NOK 320 million long-term financing from DNB, establishing a strong financial foundation for further innovation and project development in land-based industries.
The financing arrangement consists of a NOK 170 million term loan and a NOK 150 million revolving credit facility, both classified as 'green financing' at attractive terms, and within the DNB Sustainable Product Framework. This framework includes a verification by DNV, the assurance and risk management company, and is based on the international Green Loan Principles (GLP).
"The new loan and credit facility will further bolster our efforts to grow our land-based business. In March this year we raised NOK 230 million in gross proceeds to the company through a private placement, and more recently we were awarded a NOK 81 million grant from Enova to support the building of a first bio-carbon production plant at Follum in Eastern Norway," said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow.
Enova is a Norwegian state-owned enterprise established to promote a shift towards more environmentally friendly energy consumption and production. The plant at Follum is an important first for Vow Green Metals, a recently established subsidiary which will be demerged from Vow and listed as a separate company later this summer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
