The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% to 7,095.09 by the close on Tuesday despite a weak open on Wall Street with the S&P 500 falling 0.3% to 4,213.79 by 4.30pm UK time.

Insurance firm Aviva was up 2.9% to 422.6p on the arrival of activist investor Cevian, which is pushing for cash returns to shareholders.

British American Tobacco rose 0.5% to £27.89, having upgraded its revenue outlook on accelerating growth in non-combustible products, including vaping, and stronger cigarette sales volumes.

The tobacco giant said revenue in 2021 was now expected to grow above above 5% at constant currency, ahead of its previous 3-to-5% growth guidance.

Fund manger Intermediate Capital rallied 6.3% to £22.915 after it boosted its annual profit 10% and upgraded guidance for fund inflows.

Intermediate Capital also upped its dividend by 10%, to 56p per share.

Cocktail bar owner Nightcap gave back earlier more significant gains as it rose 1.1% to 23.25p on announcing that its bars had notched higher-than-expected sales since they reopened last month.

Nightcap's revenue for the three full weeks since the reopening of indoor hospitality, being 17 May to 6 June inclusive, grew 92% compared to the equivalent weeks in the 2019 calendar year.

Veterinary drugs company Dechra Pharmaceuticals added 2.5% to £42.60 on guiding for full-year revenue ahead of current market expectations.

Dechra cited a completion of a UK pre-Brexit inventory unwind and a further easing of lockdown restrictions for the upbeat forecast.

High-tech product supplier Oxford Instruments fell 2.8% to £20.80 after it posted a 35% rise in annual profit, as sales edged higher and cost cutting helped fatten margins.

Oxford Instruments declared a full-year dividend of 17p per share, compared to zero payment year-on-year, comprising final and interim payouts of 12.9p and 4.1p, respectively.

Wagamama owner Restaurant Group gained 1.5% to 131.8p following news that chairman Debbie Hewitt would stand down at the end of 2021 to become chairman of the English Football Association.

Restaurant Group said it had commenced a formal process to recruit a successor, led by senior director Graham Clemett.

Specialist lender Paragon Banking ascended 11.4% to 570.5p, having reported a 69% rise in first-half profit, buoyed by an improved interest margin and lower loan provision losses.

Paragon Banking declared an interim dividend of 7.2p per share, up from zero payout year-on-year. The interim dividend was 50% of 2020's final dividend, in line with company policy.

Property portal OnTheMarket rallied 7.6% to 112.95p as it swung to its first ever full-year profit after it boosted sales and trimmed costs.

OnTheMarket's pre-tax profit for the year through January amounted to £1.14 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £11.7 million. Revenue rose 22% to £23.0 million.

Language services group RWS fell 5.5% to 609p, having posted a 7% fall in first-half profit, partly owing to acquisition costs, though its underlying performance improved and it hiked its dividend 14% to 2p per share.

Media technology provider Amino Technologies firmed 4.7% to 156p on guiding for first-half revenue 'significantly' ahead of the prior year.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com