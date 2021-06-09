CA
14/06/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
14/06/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
15/06/2021 13:15 housing starts
CH
14/06/2021 07:30 Import Price Index
14/06/2021 07:30 PPI
DE
11/06/2021 07:00 WPI
15/06/2021 07:00 CPI
ES
11/06/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
10/06/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
10/06/2021 13:30 ECB press conference with President Lagarde
14/06/2021 10:00 industrial production
15/06/2021 10:00 foreign trade
FR
10/06/2021 07:45 industrial production index
11/06/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
15/06/2021 07:45 CPI
IE
10/06/2021 11:00 CPI
15/06/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
10/06/2021 09:00 industrial production
15/06/2021 09:00 CPI
JP
11/06/2021 00:50 business outlook survey
14/06/2021 05:30 revised industrial production
15/06/2021 05:30 tertiary industry index
15/06/2021 05:30 retail sales
UK
10/06/2021 00:01 RICS residential market survey
11/06/2021 07:00 index of production
11/06/2021 07:00 trade
11/06/2021 07:00 index of services
11/06/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
15/06/2021 07:00 labour market statistics
US
10/06/2021 13:30 jobless claims
10/06/2021 13:30 CPI
10/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
15/06/2021 13:30 PPI
15/06/2021 13:30 retail sales
15/06/2021 14:15 industrial production
15/06/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
15/06/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
15/06/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
