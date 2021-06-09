StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investment company IP Group said positive progress made by many of its portfolio companies during 2020 had continued during the year to date.
In the year to date, the company invested over £50 million in 32 portfolio companies and made cash realisations of £16 million.
'The directors anticipate that cash realisations in the first half of the year will exceed £80 million following the completion of certain portfolio transactions,' it added.
The company said, assuming shareholders approval the relevant resolutions at the meeting later on 9 June, it would pay its inaugural dividend of one pence per ordinary share on 16th June.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.