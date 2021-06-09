StockMarketWire.com - JLEN Environmental Assets said it had appointed Alan Bates and Jo Harrison as directors of the company, starting 10 June 2021.

In line with the company's succession plan, Peter Neville, director and chair of the audit committee, had indicated his intention to stand down from the board following the Company's AGM in September 2021.

Upon appointment, Bates would join the membership of the company's Audit Committee and the company's risk committee.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com