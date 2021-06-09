StockMarketWire.com - Cruise port operator Global Ports swung to an loss in the first quarter of the year as passenger volumes slumped, driven by the the pandemic-led shutdown of the cruise industry.
For the three months ended 31 March, losses before tax after adding back:interest; depreciation; amortisation; unallocated expenses; and specific adjusting items, or adjusted LBITDA, was $2.6 million compared with a profit of $4 million year-on-year, while revenue rose to $13.9 million from $12.7 million.
Passenger volumes fell 99% to 10,000, compared to 1.3 million in the three months to end March 2020.
Container volumes grew by 3.2%, and general & bulk volumes fell 31.8% in certain low margin cargo items.
Looking ahead, Global Ports said it would provide a detailed update on current trading and outlook when it reports audited financial results for the 15 months to end March 2021 in July 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.