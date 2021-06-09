StockMarketWire.com - Security and data sector group Newmark Security said it expected to report a 'marginal' annual profit after its revenue improved in the second half.
Revenue for the year through April was seen falling by just 6% to around £17.7 million, improving from a 23% drop in the first half.
'With the expectation that the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to become more controlled with the successful roll out of vaccinations, the directors of Newmark are optimistic about future trading,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.