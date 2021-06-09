StockMarketWire.com - Security and data sector group Newmark Security said it expected to report a 'marginal' annual profit after its revenue improved in the second half.

Revenue for the year through April was seen falling by just 6% to around £17.7 million, improving from a 23% drop in the first half.

'With the expectation that the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to become more controlled with the successful roll out of vaccinations, the directors of Newmark are optimistic about future trading,' the company said.


