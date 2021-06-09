StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened modestly lower on a relatively quiet day for local company news, as investors braced for key US inflation data due Thursday.
At 0815, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 16.74 points, or 0.2%, at 7,078.35.
Aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce added 0.2% to 111.6p on confirming that chairman Ian Davis would retire at the end of September after nearly nine years in the role.
Davis would be replaced by Anita Frew, who was currently chairman of chemicals company Croda and a non-executive director of miner BHP.
Convenience store group SSP dropped 2.8% to 299.54p, having posted a £300 million first-half loss after the pandemic reduced footfall at travel hubs.
SSP said it had seen some improvement in trading since the end of March as lockdowns eased, but it still didn't expect sales to get back to pre-Covid levels until 2024.
Intellectual property investor IP Group advanced 0.8% to 120.6p, while claiming that positive progress made by portfolio companies during 2020 had continued during the year to date.
IP Group said it had so far invested over £50 million in 32 portfolio companies this year, and made cash realisations of £16 million.
Logistics property investor Urban Logistics REIT shed 0.6% to 160.5p as it held its annual dividend steady at 7.6p per share after profit was boosted by positive asset revaluations and rental income.
Urban Logistic’s pre-tax profit for the year through March climbed to £47.6 million, up from £9.4 million year-on-year, as net rental income jumped 88% to £22.9 million.
Invoicing services group Tungsten firmed 3.9% to 40p on announcing that chief executive Andrew Lemonofides would stand down at the end of June.
He would be replaced by Paul Cooper, who was most recently European regional director for IT services group NTT.
Cruise port operator Global Ports climbed 0.6% to 132.74p, even as it swung to a first-quarter loss, owing to lower passenger volumes in the cruise industry.
Industrial equipment group HC Slingsby slumped 26% to 200p on announcing that it had eked out a modest profit in the first four months of the year, as higher sales were partially offset by weaker margins.
Diagnostics group Yourgene Health gained 4.6% to 14.12p following news that it had entered into a licence and supply agreement with a US precision medicine company that it didn't name.
The pact was for for an initial term of three years commencing 1 April 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
