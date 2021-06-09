StockMarketWire.com - Mining investor Metal Tiger said at it had invested around C$0.45 million (£0.26 million) in Spain-focused based metals explorer Pan Global Resources by participating in a fundraising by the company.
Metal Tiger had acquired the shares at C$0.60 each and ended up with a 0.64% stake in Pan Global.
It also currently held 694,444 warrants in Pan Global exercisable at a price of C$0.28.
At 8:32am: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was 0p at 20.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
