StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused Ncondezi Energy said it had signed a 'binding relationship agreement' with Captive Power for the development of solar and battery storage projects in Mozambique.
Under the agreement, Ncondezi had the right, but not the obligation, to fund a pipeline of projects in the African nation.
Captive Power provided power solutions for businesses in Africa with a strong focus on developing projects in Mozambique, and was setup by a former GridX founder.
The new agreement superseded an existing relationship agreement signed with GridX Africa Development announced on 6 May 2020. The pipeline included a a diversified portfolio of six potential projects in Mozambique with a combined potential installed solar capacity of 2.8 MWp and 6.2 MWh of battery storage.
Initial project investments into qualifying projects, subject to funding, represented a potential annuity revenue stream of over $0.75 million per annum Ncondezi said.
At 8:41am: [LON:NCCL] Ncondezi Energy Limited share price was 0p at 3.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.