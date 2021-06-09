StockMarketWire.com - Specialty polymers supplier Itaconix said it planned to raise £1.1 million by way of direct subscription at a discount with a new institutional investor together with existing institutional shareholders
The company said it would issue and allot a total of 9,091,115 new ordinary shares at an issue price of 12.1 pence per share, representing a 3.2% discount to the closing share price on 8 June 2021 of 12.5 pence.
The proceeds of the fundraise would be used for general working capital purposes and new product development to further the company's commercial progress.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
