StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Resolute Mining said it had repaid $20 million in advance of a first required debt repayment obligation.
The early repayment reduced the company's revolving credit facility balance to$130 million and lowered borrowing costs.
The facility also provided Resolute with flexibility to redraw funds to the $150 million facility threshold, at its discretion, up until the maturity date, which was currently March 2023.
At 9:04am: [LON:RSG] share price was 0p at 44.99p
