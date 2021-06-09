StockMarketWire.com - Mobile device diagnostics company Blancco Technology said it expected adjusted operating profit and cash to be 'significantly' above its expectations amid lower costs and improved revenue.
For the year ending 30 June 2021, adjusted operating profit and cash were now expected to be 'significantly' above the board's expectations following significant growth in revenue through the second half of the financial year.
Overall revenue for FY2021 was expected to be in line with the board's expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
