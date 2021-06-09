StockMarketWire.com - Prairie Mining said it had filed an arbitration claim against Poland worth £806 million.

The company said the move was part of ongoing international arbitration claims against Poland under both the Energy Charter Treaty and the Australia-Poland Bilateral Investment Treaty.

The claim included an assessment of the value of Prairie's lost profits and damages related to both the JKM and Debiensko mines, and accrued interest related to any damages.

Prairie said it was well funded to pursue the claim with a $12.3 million litigation funding agreement.

At 9:49am: [LON:PDZ] Prairie Mining Ltd share price was 0p at 11.5p



