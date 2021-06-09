StockMarketWire.com - Prairie Mining said it had filed an arbitration claim against Poland worth £806 million.
The company said the move was part of ongoing international arbitration claims against Poland under both the Energy Charter Treaty and the Australia-Poland Bilateral Investment Treaty.
The claim included an assessment of the value of Prairie's lost profits and damages related to both the JKM and Debiensko mines, and accrued interest related to any damages.
Prairie said it was well funded to pursue the claim with a $12.3 million litigation funding agreement.
At 9:49am: [LON:PDZ] Prairie Mining Ltd share price was 0p at 11.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.