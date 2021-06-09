StockMarketWire.com - Keras Resources said construction of the processing plant at Diamond Creek, the phosphate mine in Utah, USA, had been completed and commissioning has commenced.
Operational capacity is achieved, expected by the end of June, the plant would produce a 'range of premium organic phosphate products for sale directly into the growing North American organic fertiliser market,' the company said.
'Completing the plant build is a significant step forward in the optimisation, production ramp up and expansion plans for Diamond Creek which is owned by the company's 51% subsidiary, Falcon Isle Holdings LLC,' it added.
'The plant will ensure efficient beneficiation whilst removing the need for external toll treatment.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.