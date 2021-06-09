StockMarketWire.com - British multinational packaging business DS Smith aligns with paris climate targets in efforts to accelerate carbon footprint reduction.
The company, headquartered in London, has announced its commitment to cut co2 emissions per tonne of product by at least 40% by 2030 (compared to 2019 levels) and net zero emissions by 2050, in line with paris agreement targets.
The company plans to develop engineering solutions to meet these targets, including using local biomass and biogas (renewable fuel sources) and renewable wind and solar energy.
Miles Roberts, group chief executive of DS Smith, said: ‘It is widely recognized that heavy manufacturing is one of the most challenging sectors to de-carbonise, but we are committed to playing our part by taking action to Net Zero with a clear plan and roadmap.’
DS Smiths says it plans to invest in technology, including waste-to-energy solutions, combined heat and power facilities, and upgraded equipment.
According to the company, it already achieved a 23% emissions reduction by the end of 2020.
