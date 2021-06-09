StockMarketWire.com - Nottingham based recruitment company announces that all resolutions were passed at its General Meeting held early today.
The company will have an enlarged share capital of 165,767,728 ordinary shares in aggregate following admission.
The voting rights, therefore, will be 165,767,728, as of 10th June.
In addition, a proposed board appointment was made. Thomas Spain will be appointed as a non-executive director of the company, representing Henry
Spain Investment Services, one of the largest shareholders of the company after completion of fundraising.
His appointment will be subject to shareholder approval at the next AGM, expected to be held in July 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
