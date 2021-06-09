StockMarketWire.com - Luxury interior design and furnishing group Sanderson Design Group has announced that its online partnership with Scion brand and Design Online ltd is now live.
Scionliving.com sells the brand’s products and brings wallpaper and fabric collections together through Scion’s licensing capabilities.
Lisa Montague, chief executive officer of Sanderson Design Group, says : ‘The online route to market appeals to the heart of Scion's core audience, as well as the brand's ethic of fun-loving, joyous designs. We're thrilled to launch this innovative website, and to be working with the dedicated e-commerce team at Jane Clayton and Company.’
Bertie Clayton, Managing Director of Jane Clayton and Company and Design Online, says: ‘We're so excited to launch scionliving.com, combining our industry expertise in digital marketing and e-commerce with Scion's modern designs and zesty colours. Via the scionliving.com website, the best attributes of Scion's portfolio are brought into full view, and we're delighted to bring the brand to new audiences.’
The launch follows the collaboration agreement announced on 20th November 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
