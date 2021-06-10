StockMarketWire.com - The board of Vistry Group has appointed Ashley Steel as a non-executive director of the company with effect from 10 June 2021.
Steel will also be a member of the nomination committee, the remuneration committee and the audit committee.
She is currently a non-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee at National Express Group, the FTSE 250 international public transport operator, and a non-executive director and member of the audit committee and the remuneration committee of FTSE 250 cinema group Cineworld Group plc.
Steel is a former vice chair and member of the UK and European boards of KPMG, with significant international, financial and commercial experience. She led the global transport, leisure and logistic practice at KPMG for 11 years.
Since retiring from KPMG in 2014, she has undertaken a number of non-executive roles in the transport, technology and media sectors. Until February 2021, she was a non-executive director of GoCo Group plc. She was previously a non-executive director at the BBC, the Civil Aviation Authority, and Ince & Co LLP.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
