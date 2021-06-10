StockMarketWire.com - Safety equipment maker Halma reported a rise in annual profit, largely driven by cost cuts and a boost from the £21.6 million gain on the sale of Fiberguide Industries.
For the 12 months to 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit was up 12.9% to £252.9 million year-on-year as revenue fell 1.5% to £1.32 billion.
The total dividend per share for the year was up 7%.
Looking ahead, the company said it had started the year well, with organic constant currency revenue for the period from the beginning of January to the end of May is up 10% year-on-year.
'We currently expect to deliver full year low double-digit percentage organic constant currency profit growth (prior to any IAS 38 impact8) and a more normal level of return on sales,' it added.
