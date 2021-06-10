StockMarketWire.com - Vectura has completed the management buy-out of its oral manufacturing subsidiary, Skyepharma Production SAS.
In 2019, Vectura Group made the strategic decision to become a fully focussed inhalation CDMO and work with more customers and partners in this space.
Following a strategic review of core activities and site footprint, the group decided to rationalise its overall site network and prioritise the development of capabilities in the inhalation space.
Skyepharma's service offering of oral and tablet technologies was no longer deemed core to Vectura's strategic direction. A decision was taken to support the management buy-out, led by Skyepharma managing director, David Lescuyer, with a full management team in place and support from Bpifrance private equity.
Skyepharma was established in 1996 and was acquired by Vectura in 2016. Skyepharma specialises in the development, production and packaging of pharmaceutical oral products, such as controlled release tablets, supported by proprietary oral drug delivery technologies.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
