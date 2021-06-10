StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 made slight gains on Thursday morning as investors await an update on inflation from the US amid ongoing uncertainty as to whether price pressures will continue, or prove transitory.
At 08:39, the FTSE 100 was up 0.18% to 7,093.85.
BT said it supported investment in Altice after the latter acquired a 12.1% stake in the company to become its largest shareholder. Shares of BT were up 1.15% to 185.26p.
Online trading brokerage CMC markets hiked its dividend after reporting that annual profit more than doubled as a wave of new clients bolstered trading revenue. Its share price, however, dipped 1.74% to 480.50p.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit was up 127% to £224.0 million year-on-year as net operating income jumped 63% to £409.8 million.
Digital automotive marketplace Auto Trader's share price jumped nearly 5% to 606.40p as it resumed its dividend. The announcement was made despite the company reporting lower annual profit as trade revenue was dented by its decision to provide free and cut-price advertising to retail customers.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit fell £157.4 million as revenue slipped 29% to £262.8 million year-on-year.
Safety equipment maker Halma reported a rise in annual profit, largely driven by cost cuts and a boost from the £21.6 million gain on the sale of Fiberguide Industries.
For the 12 months to 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit was up 12.9% to £252.9 million year-on-year as revenue fell 1.5% to £1.32 billion. Its share price dipped slightly to £26.75.
Transformation and digital services business Capita said it had won a £58 million contract renewal with Tesco Mobile.
Capita would be deploying and integrating new advanced technology as part of its ongoing operations to manage all inbound customer service, telesales and renewal calls. The share price fell slightly to 39.56p.
Real estate investment trust LXi REIT's share price was up nearly 1% at 146.60p as it confirmed it had exchanged contracts on the forward funding acquisition of a garden centre in Reading for £19 million.
The acquisition price reflected an accretive 5.3% net initial yield.
National Grid has appointed Lord Livingston of Parkhead as a non-executive director of the board with effect from 1 August 2021. Its share price is currently 923.80p.
Mitie Group has reported a modest rise in revenue for the 12 months to the 31 March, 2021, rising to £2,560 million, in what the company has described as a 'defining year of strategic progress'. The news pushed its share price up close to 5% to 75p.
Vectura has completed the management buy-out of its oral manufacturing subsidiary, Skyepharma Production SAS. The company's share price made a small gain of 0.22% to 138.30p.
The board of Vistry Group has appointed Ashley Steel as a non-executive director of the company with effect from 10 June 2021. Its share price dipped 0.12% to £12.62.
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.