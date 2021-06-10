StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture company Dekel Agri-Vision reported an increase in crude palm oil production in May amid rising prices, keeping it on track to deliver a 'material uplift' to its first-half results compared with a year earlier.
The company reported 3,403 tonnes of crude palm oil were produced in May 2021, up 2.6% year-on-year, with prices per tonne up 43.1% to €774.
The first half of 2021 financial results are on course to 'materially surpass' H1 2020's €15.4 million revenues, and €0.4m net profits, the company said.
Year-to-date deliveries of fresh fruit bunches are up 15.8% to 111,845 tonnes, CPO production up 10.9% to 23,877 tonnes and sales prices achieved up 29.5% to €794 per tonne compared to the equivalent five-month period in 2020.
