StockMarketWire.com - AIM-listed independent specialist finance provider, Time Finance plc, has confirmed the appointment of Ed Rimmer as its permanent group CEO.
Having previously been COO of the company, Rimmer was reappointed as interim group CEO three months ago.
He is a widely experienced senior executive with a strong commercial, financial and operational track record in financial services for over 25 years.
Rimmer was previously UK CEO of Bibby Financial services, rapidly building the business and doubling its profits to become the largest independent operator in the invoice finance market.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
