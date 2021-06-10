StockMarketWire.com - Thor Mining Plc has started the 2000m diamond drilling program at Alford East Copper-Gold Project, SA, focusing on depth extension and structural delineation of the northern mineralised domains of the copper-gold deposit.
Thor Mining was awarded A$300,000 from the South Australia government under the Accelerated Discovery Initiative (ADI) which will be partially used for resource drilling.
The company will collect core and water samples for hydrometallurgical test work as part of the In Situ Recovery (ISR) assessment process.
Nicole Galloway Warland, managing director of Thor Mining, said: 'At a time when the copper price is at decade highs, Thor is fast tracking the exploration and development of the Alford East copper project. We look forward to updating the marketing with drilling results in the coming weeks.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
