StockMarketWire.com - DFS Furniture said it expected to report a jump in annual profit following strong online orders, and recommend a final dividend for the year.
For its financial year end on 27 June 2021, full year underlying pre-tax profit was expected to be at least £105 million, up from £63.1 last year.
The upbeat guidance comes despite 21 weeks of showroom closures across lockdowns 2 and 3, sector-wide supply chain disruption and raw material availability limitations, the company said.
Online order intake over the third quarter was up 222.5% compared to the same period in the prior year.
'Given our overall financial position and outlook it is our intention to recommend a full year dividend of 7.5p in September,' the company said.
Revenues and profits from recent strong order intake will be recognised in FY22, with pre-tax profit expected to be in a range of £66m-to-£96m, materially ahead of analyst consensus of £61.4m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
