StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services provider Ergomed said it expects adjusted earnings for the full year to be materially ahead of market expectations as strong sales and order book growth had continued into the new fiscal year.
Reported revenues for the full year were expected to be in line with market expectations.
'Ergomed has had a strong start to 2021. In the year to date, the conclusion of our strategic transition to a services-based business model, coupled with our ongoing resilience globally through the COVID-19 pandemic, has enabled the Company to build further on the momentum seen in 2020,' the company said.
A further update on performance is expected in July 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
