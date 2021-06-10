StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 closed more or less flat short of the 7,100 level it reached earlier in the day as stocks slipped back on US inflation hitting its highest level since 2008.
Despite signs the US economy might be overheating, Wall Street remained calm with the S&P 500 up 0.4% to 4,236.35.
BT said it supported investment in Altice after the latter acquired a 12.1% stake in the company to become its largest shareholder. Shares of BT were up 6.8% to 195.6p.
Online trading brokerage CMC markets hiked its dividend after reporting that annual profit more than doubled as a wave of new clients bolstered trading revenue. Its share price was up 0.6% to 492p.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit was up 127% to £224.0 million year-on-year as net operating income jumped 63% to £409.8 million.
Digital automotive marketplace Auto Trader's share price jumped 7.7% to 619.2p as it resumed its dividend. The announcement was made despite the company reporting lower annual profit as trade revenue was dented by its decision to provide free and cut-price advertising to retail customers.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit fell £157.4 million as revenue slipped 29% to £262.8 million year-on-year.
Safety equipment maker Halma reported a rise in annual profit, largely driven by cost cuts and a boost from the £21.6 million gain on the sale of Fiberguide Industries.
For the 12 months to 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit was up 12.9% to £252.9 million year-on-year as revenue fell 1.5% to £1.32 billion. Its share price dipped 0.5% to £26.66.
Transformation and digital services business Capita said it had won a £58 million contract renewal with Tesco Mobile.
Capita would be deploying and integrating new advanced technology as part of its ongoing operations to manage all inbound customer service, telesales and renewal calls. The share price was up 1.3% to 40.2p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
