CA
14/06/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
14/06/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
15/06/2021 13:15 housing starts
16/06/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
16/06/2021 13:30 CPI
17/06/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities
17/06/2021 13:30 employment insurance
CH
14/06/2021 07:30 Import Price Index
14/06/2021 07:30 PPI
17/06/2021 07:00 trade alance
17/06/2021 07:30 Swiss National Bank monetary policy assessment
CN
16/06/2021 04:30 retail sales
16/06/2021 04:30 industrial output
17/06/2021 04:00 house price index
DE
15/06/2021 07:00 CPI
16/06/2021 09:00 Ifo economic forecast
ES
17/06/2021 08:00 trade alance
EU
14/06/2021 10:00 industrial production
15/06/2021 10:00 foreign trade
17/06/2021 10:00 CPI
17/06/2021 10:00 construction output
FR
15/06/2021 07:45 CPI
IE
15/06/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
15/06/2021 09:00 CPI
17/06/2021 09:00 foreign trade EU
JP
14/06/2021 05:30 revised industrial production
15/06/2021 05:30 tertiary industry index
15/06/2021 05:30 retail sales
16/06/2021 00:50 orders received for machinery
16/06/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
UK
15/06/2021 07:00 labour market statistics
16/06/2021 07:00 PPI
16/06/2021 07:00 CPI
16/06/2021 09:30 UK house price index
US
15/06/2021 13:30 retail sales
15/06/2021 13:30 PPI
15/06/2021 14:15 industrial production
15/06/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
15/06/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
15/06/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
16/06/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications
16/06/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
16/06/2021 13:30 housing starts and building permits
16/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
16/06/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
16/06/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve economic projections
17/06/2021 13:30 weekly jobless claims
17/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
