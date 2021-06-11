StockMarketWire.com - Active management business Man Group has announces several changes to its senior management.
Sandy Rattray will retire from his role as chief investment officer. Sandy will leave the company in the second half of the year.
Mark Jones, chief financial officer, has been appointed as a deputy chief executive officer and will have responsibilities in Man AHL, Man Numeric and the group’s technology roles.
Antoine Forterre, currently co-ceo of Man AHL will be appointed to group cfo and will also take on an executive director position.
John Cryan, chair of the board and the Nomination Committee, commented: ‘On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Sandy for his many years of outstanding service. He has played a huge part in driving our innovation and growth over that time. We welcome Mark and Antoine to their new roles as we look forward with confidence and optimism.’
Luke Ellis, CEO of Man Group, said: ‘I would personally like to thank Sandy for his fantastic contribution to the firm in his role as CIO and previously as CEO of Man AHL. He has been at the heart of our pursuit of excellence in investing, and the cutting-edge technology that enables it, helping make Man Group what it is today. However, the silver lining is that I am very excited by the new appointments, the calibre of the team around me and the bench strength that we have as we continue our tech-driven growth journey.’
