StockMarketWire.com - Listed residential landlord Grainger said it had acquired The Forge, an asset comprising 283 rental apartments and a ground floor commercial unit for £57 million from Moorfield Real Estate Fund III.

The purchase price represented a gross yield of about 6.25%, which Grainger expects to manage in line with its standard rental margin of over 75%.

'The asset is very well located on Forth Banks in the city centre, with a WalkScore of 91, described as a 'walker's paradise', with a wide range of amenities, local services and public transport links nearby,' the company said.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com