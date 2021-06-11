StockMarketWire.com - Listed residential landlord Grainger said it had acquired The Forge, an asset comprising 283 rental apartments and a ground floor commercial unit for £57 million from Moorfield Real Estate Fund III.
The purchase price represented a gross yield of about 6.25%, which Grainger expects to manage in line with its standard rental margin of over 75%.
'The asset is very well located on Forth Banks in the city centre, with a WalkScore of 91, described as a 'walker's paradise', with a wide range of amenities, local services and public transport links nearby,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
