StockMarketWire.com - Pizza chain Domino's Pizza said that Neil Smith, chief financial officer, is set to leave the company to take up the finance director role at pubs and hotels business Fuller, Smith and Turner.
'The board will now commence a search process to identify and appoint a successor,' the company said.
'Neil will work with Dominic Paul, chief executive officer, and the board to ensure an orderly transition and is expected to leave on 26 November 2021 following completion of his notice period,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
