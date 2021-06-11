StockMarketWire.com - Videogames publisher Frontier Developments said its target in fiscal 2022 is to grow sales by 50% following record revenue growth in 2021.
The company also announced that it would be launching Jurassic World Evolution 2 will in late 2021 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Provisional unaudited FY21 revenue was approximately £91 million.
'Trading in the final months of the financial year included the ongoing performance of the existing portfolio and the initial revenue contribution from the launch of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey on PC on 19 May 2021,' the company said.
For FY22, the projected revenue range is £130 million to £150 million, which assumes the company's 2022 F1 management game is released in early FY23.
'As we start our next financial year our target is to grow sales by over 50% above the record revenue just achieved, through the launch of Jurassic World Evolution 2 - a major sequel for our biggest game to date, the performance of our existing portfolio ... and and at least three new titles,' it added.
Looking further ahead to FY23, projected revenue range is in the range of £160 million to £180 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
