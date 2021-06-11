StockMarketWire.com - Bigblu Broadband said sold its stake in Quickline for up to £48.6 million, after meeting all conditions for the sale.

Total cash consideration of up to £41.1 million of which £31.1 million gross had now been received.

A further £10.1 million would be paid as a deferred contingent consideration that is subject to certain performance conditions being met by no later than 31 March 2022, or in certain circumstances, 31 May 2022.

While £5.6 million would be paid in loan notes on completion, with up to £1.8 million subject to the conditions of the deferred contingent consideration also being met, the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com