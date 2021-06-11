StockMarketWire.com - Bigblu Broadband said sold its stake in Quickline for up to £48.6 million, after meeting all conditions for the sale.
Total cash consideration of up to £41.1 million of which £31.1 million gross had now been received.
A further £10.1 million would be paid as a deferred contingent consideration that is subject to certain performance conditions being met by no later than 31 March 2022, or in certain circumstances, 31 May 2022.
While £5.6 million would be paid in loan notes on completion, with up to £1.8 million subject to the conditions of the deferred contingent consideration also being met, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.