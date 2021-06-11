StockMarketWire.com - IQ-AI said its subsidiary, Imaging Biometrics announced that its synthetic T1+C, or so-called Gad-Free, software application was awarded a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
This technology 'eliminates the need to intravenously inject contrast agent during medical imaging procedures,' the company said.
'This patented technology now available in the IQAI portfolio has the potential to directly impact routine clinical workflows globally,' it added.
At 8:14am: [LON:IQAI] share price was 0p at 13.5p
