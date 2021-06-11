StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation Company Kin + Carta the US Government has provided confirmation that a further £3.7 million of the £6.7 million government loan to protect US jobs during pandemic had been forgiven.
Loan forgiveness of £0.8 million was recorded earlier this year, giving a total loan forgiveness of £4.5 million.
The remaining loan balance of £1.8 million after forgiveness and net of the effects of foreign currency revaluation would be repaid in May 2022.
