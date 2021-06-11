StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival Cruise Line said first sailing for Mardi Gras and the return of additional ships would begin in August.
Mardi Gras would start operating seven-day cruises from Port Canaveral on Saturday, July 31, with pre-inaugural sailings to the eastern and western Caribbean.
Carnival also expected to expand its initial restart from Florida, Texas and Washington to California, with the return of Carnival Panorama from Long Beach in late August.
'We are excited to resume our West Coast operations and intend to sail Carnival Panorama with vaccinated guests starting August 21, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.