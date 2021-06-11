StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas production and development company EnQuest said it had signed a new borrowing base debt facility of $750 million to fund refinancing and the Golden Eagle acquisition.
The new facility included a debt facility of approximately $600 million and an additional amount of $150 million for letters of credit for up to seven years.
'The new facility will enable the group to simplify its existing capital structure and finance the acquisition of a 26.69% interest in the Golden Eagle assets,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
