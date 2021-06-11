StockMarketWire.com - UK-based integrated information and data management company, Restore, has announced the appointment of Athena Ainsworth to the position of managing director of Restore Technology.
Athena was previously head of the regional enterprise business of Vodafone UK. She has 20 years experience in technology and telecoms, working in management, services, marketing and sales.
Charles Bligh, ceo commented: ‘I am delighted that Athena will be leading our Technology business. She brings the strategy, commercial and digital leadership we need to build a truly first class operation for customers and significantly scale the business much further.’
Restore Technology is one of five business under the Restore umbrella and it is the largest IT recycling company in the UK following recent growth, according to the company.
The company holds over 300 employees and it plans to invest heavily in digital and e-commerce capability in the coming years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
