StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was in fine form on Friday, enjoying its best week since May as it closed the day up 0.7% to 7,134.06.
The S&P 500 was modestly lower at 4,238.62 by 4.30pm UK time.
The UK economy grew 2.3% in April, ahead of expectations of 2.2%, following 2.1% growth in March.
Pizza chain Domino's Pizza fell 2.1% to 382.2p after announcing that Neil Smith, chief financial officer, is set to leave the company to take up the finance director role at pubs and hotels business Fuller, Smith and Turner.
Videogames publisher Frontier Developments fell 11.2% to £23.36 despite saying its target in fiscal 2022 is to grow sales by 50% following record revenue growth in 2021.
Oil and gas company Gulf Keystone jumped 6.7% to 190p after forecasting 2021 gross production to be towards upper end of guidance after resuming drilling activities following restart of work at SH-13 ahead of schedule.
Cruise company Carnival ticked up 0.4% to £18.06 as it announced that first sailing for Mardi Gras and the return of additional ships would begin in August.
Mind Gym rose 1% to 154p as it forecast a return to profit by 2023 after swinging to annual loss.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.