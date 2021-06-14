Interim Result

15/06/2021 Pressure Technologies PLC (PRES)

15/06/2021 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)

15/06/2021 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)

15/06/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

15/06/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)

15/06/2021 Oxford Biodynamics PLC (OBD)

15/06/2021 Idox PLC (IDOX)

17/06/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)

17/06/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)

22/06/2021 Centrica PLC (CNA)



Final Result

15/06/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)

15/06/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)

15/06/2021 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)

15/06/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

15/06/2021 Tp Group PLC (TPG)

15/06/2021 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)

15/06/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)

16/06/2021 Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE)

16/06/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)

16/06/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

16/06/2021 Best Of The Best PLC (BOTB)

16/06/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)

17/06/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)

17/06/2021 Syncona Limited (SYNC)

17/06/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)

17/06/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

17/06/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)

17/06/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)

17/06/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

17/06/2021 Record PLC (REC)

18/06/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)

18/06/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)

21/06/2021 Two Shields Investments PLC (TSI)

21/06/2021 Sysgroup PLC (SYS)

22/06/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)

22/06/2021 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)



AGM / EGM

15/06/2021 Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN)

15/06/2021 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)

15/06/2021 Concurrent Technologies PLC (CNC)

15/06/2021 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)

15/06/2021 Coro Energy PLC (CORO)

15/06/2021 Loopup Group PLC (LOOP)

15/06/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)

15/06/2021 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)

15/06/2021 Asian Plantations Limited (PALM)

15/06/2021 Bermele PLC (BERM)

15/06/2021 Somero Enterprise Inc. (SOM)

15/06/2021 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)

16/06/2021 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)

16/06/2021 Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (FA.)

16/06/2021 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)

16/06/2021 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)

16/06/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)

16/06/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)

16/06/2021 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)

16/06/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)

16/06/2021 Kooth PLC (KOO)

16/06/2021 Enwell Energy PLC (ENW)

16/06/2021 Jadestone Energy PLC (JSE)

16/06/2021 E-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)

16/06/2021 Augean PLC (AUG)

16/06/2021 Xaar PLC (XAR)

16/06/2021 Elixirr International PLC (ELIX)

16/06/2021 Wandisco PLC (WAND)

16/06/2021 Christie Group PLC (CTG)

16/06/2021 Echo Energy PLC (ECHO)

16/06/2021 Anexo Group PLC (ANX)

16/06/2021 Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (BGCG)

17/06/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)

17/06/2021 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)

17/06/2021 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)

17/06/2021 Rbg Holdings PLC (RBGP)

17/06/2021 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)

17/06/2021 Shield Therapeutics PLC (STX)

17/06/2021 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)

17/06/2021 Anpario PLC (ANP)

17/06/2021 Mustang Energy Plc Ord 1p (MUST)

18/06/2021 Synairgen PLC (SNG)

18/06/2021 Beowulf Mining PLC (BEM)

18/06/2021 Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEYS)

18/06/2021 Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR)

18/06/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

18/06/2021 Drumz PLC (DRUM)

18/06/2021 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)

18/06/2021 Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (TRIN)

18/06/2021 Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI)

18/06/2021 Katoro Gold PLC (KAT)

18/06/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)

21/06/2021 Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Plc (GRID)

21/06/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

21/06/2021 Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (CHAL)

21/06/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)

21/06/2021 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LTD (RQIH)

22/06/2021 (CMRS)

22/06/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

22/06/2021 Urban Exposure PLC (UEX)

22/06/2021 Epe Special Opportunities Limited (ESO)

22/06/2021 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (IUG)

22/06/2021 Surgical Innovations Group PLC (SUN)

22/06/2021 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)

22/06/2021 Cora Gold Limited (CORA)



Trading Statement

15/06/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)

15/06/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)

16/06/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)

16/06/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)



Ex-Dividend

15/06/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)

16/06/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)

16/06/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

16/06/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)

17/06/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)

17/06/2021 3I Group PLC (III)

17/06/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)

17/06/2021 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)

17/06/2021 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)

17/06/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)

17/06/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)

17/06/2021 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)

17/06/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)

17/06/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)

17/06/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

17/06/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

17/06/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

17/06/2021 Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust PLC (GVP)

17/06/2021 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)

17/06/2021 Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS)

17/06/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)

17/06/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)

17/06/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

18/06/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)

18/06/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)

18/06/2021 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)

18/06/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)

18/06/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)

18/06/2021 BP PLC (BP.)

18/06/2021 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)

18/06/2021 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)

18/06/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)

18/06/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)

18/06/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

18/06/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)

18/06/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)

18/06/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

18/06/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)

18/06/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)



