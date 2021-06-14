StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy said its cancer immunotherapy drug candidate bexmarilimab was granted a patent in the US.

The patent, No. 11,046,761, with claims protecting the composition of matter of bexmarilimab will be issued on 29 June, 2021.

'The US composition of matter patent covers bexmarilimab's binding sequences and Clever-1's corresponding epitope - specific elements of the antibody-antigen binding site,' the company said.

'The expiry date, not including any potential extensions, is expected to be 2037,' it added.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com