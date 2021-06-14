StockMarketWire.com - Tungsten Corporation PLC, a provider of digital financial management products and software solutions, has confirmed that Vivienne Maclachlan has resigned from the board.
She will step down from the board on 16 August 2021, following publication of the FY21 annual results, to focus on other commitments.
Tungsten has also announced that the company's final results for the year ending 30 April 2021 will be published on 30 July 2021 and its Annual General Meeting will be held on 15 October 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.